Patrick Lynch Public Library Manager Leslie Langley addresses the Poteau Kiwanis Club on Thursday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

The Patrick Lynch Public Library at 206 South McKenna Street in Poteau has a big summer of events underway. PLPL Manager Leslie Langley addressed the Poteau Kiwanis Club about it on Thursday.

"The programs are free, and they're provided for the kids to have fun and do things," Langley said.
On Wednesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m., the library has a senior exercise program called S.A.I.L. Storytime for children ages 10 and younger will be Saturdays at 10 a.m. Baby and Me Storytime for children ages 2 and younger is Wednesday at 10 a.m. Storytime for children ages 5 and younger is Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Code Club for children ages 8-17 is Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Kids Crafternoon for children ages 6-16 is Thursdays at 4 p.m. Magician Michael Corley will give a show on June 9 at 10 a.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. Kids Sketch Hour for children ages 6-12 is June 13 and June 27 at 4 p.m. Slime Together Now for children ages 6-16 is June 14 at 10 a.m. STEMporium for children ages 8-16 will be on June 30 at 4 p.m. 
Anyone with questions about library events, services or items in stock can call the library at 918-647-4444.

