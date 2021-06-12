A Keota female was injured in a single-automobile accident west of Spiro on Saturday morning.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Lt. Ron Shatsar, Saylor Allen, 27, of Keota, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Yukon westbound on U.S. 59-Oklahoma State Highway 9.
Shatsar's report says that at approximately 8:41 a.m. Saturday, Allen's vehicle departed to the roadway to the right, striking a ditch and rolling one time, coming to a rest on its wheels. Allen was ejected approximately 12 feet.
According to Shatsar's report, Allen was transported by Mercy Life Flight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where she was listed in stable condition with head, trunk internal and leg injuries.
Shatsar's report states that apparent cause of the accident was traveling at an unsafe speed and that Allen was not wearing her seat belt, but the vehicle was equipped with airbags.
Shatsar was assisted at the scene by Trooper Matt Dyer, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department, LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Spiro Police Department and the Spiro Fire Department.