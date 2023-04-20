A Keota man lost his life in a single-automobile accident Wednesday afternoon southeast of Keota.
According to the report filed by Haskell County Detachment of Troop C Trooper Austin Brown, Jimmy Stroud, 84, of Keota was driving his 2018 GMC Sierra pick-up on South County Road 4600.
Brown's report said that at approximately 3:12 p.m. when Stroud's vehicle was at 40388 South County Road 4600, there was a collision from which Stroud was pronounced deceased at the scene by Pafford Emergency Medical Services (EMS) from his injuries.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation, according to Brown's report, which said the the vehicle had seat belts but were not in use.
Brown was aided at the accident scene by Pafford EMS, Lt. Sheldon Dobbs, Troopers Clint Craft and Spencer Schmille, the Haskell County Sheriff's Department and the Keota Fire Department.

