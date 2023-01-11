breaking
Keota man loses life, Spiro woman injured in Tuesday night accident near Sunset Corner
A Keota man lost his life and a Spiro woman was injured in an accident that occurred Tuesday night just south of Sunset Corner.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Wes Odom, Bobbie Fisk, 76, of Keota was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado and turned off Sunset Lane onto U.S. 59-271 at approximately 6:49 p.m. Tuesday, but turned into the wrong lane in which he then drove straight into a 2022 Kia K5 driven by Megan Watts, 36, of Spiro.
