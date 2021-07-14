A Keota teenager, Heaven Clark, was involved in a fatality accident Tuesday afternoon in Muskogee.
According to the report filed by Muskogee County Detachment of Troop C Trooper John Duerson, Clark, 18, who was driving a 2011 Cadillac sports utility vehicle (SUV), was transported by Muskogee County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to St. John's Hospital in Tulsa with head and truck internal injuries and was admitted in fair condition.
According to Duerson's report, a 2008 Dodge 2500 pick-up driving by Fort Gibson's Bill Morris, 84, was southbound on U.S. 64 on the south side of Muskogee when he crossed into the northbound lane, then was struck by Clark's vehicle and a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Brenda Brown, 55, of Oktaha. Morris was pronounced deceased at the scene by Muskogee County EMS from his injuries sustained in the accident, which occurred at approximately 5:43 p.m. Tuesday.
Brown was transported by Life Flight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with head, trunk internal, trunk external, leg and arm injuries. She was admitted in serious condition.
A passenger in Morris' vehicle, Lula Bell Childs, 85, of Warner, was transported by Life Flight to St. Francis Hospital with head, trunk internal, trunk external, leg and arm injuries. She was admitted in serious condition. Childs passed away from her injuries Wednesday afternoon.
Duerson's report said the cause of the accident was improper use of lane/left of center, and that Morris, who was ejected an unknown distance from the point of rest, had a medical condition.
According to Duerson's report, all the vehicle had seat belts, but it could not be determined at the scene if any of the four individuals involved in the three-automobile accident were wearing them.
Duerson was assisted at the scene by the Muskogee County EMS, Life Flight, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers Danny Upton and Sean Haney, the Muskogee County Sheriff's Department, the Brushy Fire Department and the Muskogee Police Department.