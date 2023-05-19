breaking
Kiamichi Mountains 2023 Bigfoot Conference slated this weekend in Talihina
TALIHINA — Fans of Bigfoot will be heading this weekend to Talihina for the two-day Kiamichi Mountains 2023 Bigfoot Conference, which will take place at Choctaw Community Center.
Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
