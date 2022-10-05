The Kiamichi Mountains are a major hotspot of Bigfoot sightings, said speakers at the Honobia Bigfoot Festival and Conference that took place Friday and Saturday.
David Wilbanks, author of the book “Kiamichi Bigfoot,” told of a report in March 2020. A man contacted Wilbanks after he moved his family to his parents’ rural land bordering dense woods near Antlers. The man’s 3-year-old son ran into his parents’ bedroom and said there was a “big black bear with a white face” looking in his window. At times, the man heard whoops, whistling chatter and wood knocks outside. A dog disappeared. He said his game cameras caught shadows, eye shine and Bigfoot creatures near his house. Footprints were found on the land. He and his son later caught sight of “a massive brown-haired Bigfoot” walking swiftly about 100 yards way. His story and photographs were on “Bigfoot Odyssey,” on YouTube.
Bigfoot conference speakers have found giant footprints near where the Bigfoot event takes place at the corner of Oklahoma State Highway 144 and Indian Highway in Honobia.
In 2019, Jim Mordecai, investigator with the Native Oklahoma Bigfoot Research Organization (NOBRO), cast a footprint in mud near a creek on the property and another on nearby land.
Mordecai displayed casts of the Honobia prints at the conference. He demonstrated how to cast prints using plaster of paris for those who think they have a Bigfoot print.
Shelly Covington-Montana of Texas, certified wildlife tracker, brought kits to conference goers for capturing suspected Bigfoot DNA for “Citizen Science,” non-scientists gathering evidence of Sasquatch.
Peter Buffalohead, a member of the Ponca Tribe, described seeing the giant creatures since he was a child playing his brothers in the woods. He has had multiple Sasquatch sightings as an adult.
Festival goers enjoyed sunny fall weather in the wooded, rural area of the conference. Many camped around the site, trading Bigfoot stories at the nighttime gatherings and watching for their own signs of the mysterious creature.
The 16th festival was presented by the Honobia Bigfoot Organization, a non-profit group which raises funds for high school graduates headed for college or vo-tech training.