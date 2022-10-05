PETER BUFFALOHEAD
Peter Buffalohead speaks to patrons during the 16th annual Bigfoot Conference and Festival, which took place Friday and Saturday in Honobia.
Photo by Teresa Black-Bradway

The Kiamichi Mountains are a major hotspot of Bigfoot sightings, said speakers at the Honobia Bigfoot Festival and Conference that took place Friday and Saturday.

David Wilbanks, author of the book “Kiamichi Bigfoot,” told of a report in March 2020. A man contacted Wilbanks after he moved his family to his parents’ rural land bordering dense woods near Antlers. The man’s 3-year-old son ran into his parents’ bedroom and said there was a “big black bear with a white face” looking in his window. At times, the man heard whoops, whistling chatter and wood knocks outside. A dog disappeared. He said his game cameras caught shadows, eye shine and Bigfoot creatures near his house. Footprints were found on the land. He and his son later caught sight of “a massive brown-haired Bigfoot” walking swiftly about 100 yards way. His story and photographs were on “Bigfoot Odyssey,” on YouTube.

