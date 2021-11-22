ACADEMY GRADUATES

Kiamichi Technology’s Police Officer Training Academy took place Friday night. Front row, from left — Graduates Keith Savage, Leah Polk, Meredith Dunegan and Tyler Bigelow. Back row — Kiamichi Tech-Poteau campus Director Michael Culwell, Kiamichi Tech Workforce and Economic Development Coordinator Shannen Hamby, graduates Justin Robbins, Brenden Bray, Jaydon Pingleton and Dennis Sugg and Poteau Police Department Det. Sgt. Billy Hooper.

Photo by Jessie Phillips/Kiamichi Tech District Communications/Marketing Coordinator

The Police Officer Training Academy at Kiamichi Tech graduated its first class of cadets Friday night. Kiamichi Tech administration, academy instructors, friends and families celebrated the graduation of eight cadets at the Poteau Campus. The graduates of the academy are:  

• Dennis Sugg, Panama Police Department.

• Justin Robbins, Talihina Police Department.

• Keith Savage, LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department.

• Leah Polk, Keota Police Department.

• Meredith Dunegan, Haskell County Sheriff’s Department.

• Brenden Bray, Latimer County Sheriff’s Department.

• Tyler Bigelow, Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department.

• Jaydon Pingleton, Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department.

