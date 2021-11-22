The Police Officer Training Academy at Kiamichi Tech graduated its first class of cadets Friday night. Kiamichi Tech administration, academy instructors, friends and families celebrated the graduation of eight cadets at the Poteau Campus. The graduates of the academy are:
• Dennis Sugg, Panama Police Department.
• Justin Robbins, Talihina Police Department.
• Keith Savage, LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department.
• Leah Polk, Keota Police Department.
• Meredith Dunegan, Haskell County Sheriff’s Department.
• Brenden Bray, Latimer County Sheriff’s Department.
• Tyler Bigelow, Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department.
• Jaydon Pingleton, Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department.