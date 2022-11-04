KIAMICHI TECH POLICE ACADEMY TRAINING CADETS

Here are some of the cadets who went through this fall’s Kiamichi Tech Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC) Training.

Photo by Jessie Phillips/Kiamichi Tech

Local law enforcement officers recently completed Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC) Training as part of the Kiamichi Tech Police Officer Training Academy. TECC is a hands-on, field-medicine training course designed to put cadet officers in real-world simulations where their heart rate and stress levels elevate, teaching them to respond appropriately and safely.

“It is our obligation to prepare our students, as much as possible, for actual events that could occur in their career on their watch,” said Christopher Turpin, TECC instructor and firefighter with the Fort Smith (Ark.) Fire Department. “We understand it is unrealistic to prepare students for every situation a first responder could face, but we believe the TECC certification program embeds outstanding simulations into the training that introduces students to realistic experiences, feelings and emotions they will face in emergency situations and teaches them how to overcome natural instincts to provide life-saving interventions on victims.”

