Kiamichi Tech wants to give LeFlore County freshmen a sneak peak about what they likely will be doing in their future as an adult with “Reality Check,” which will have two sessions Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.
“It’s open to all our county’s freshmen, so that’s about 700 to 800 students who may be coming through,” Kiamichi Tech-Poteau Campus Director Michael Culwell said. “What this is they are targeting all the freshmen who will go in and chooses a career they think they want to pursue as an adult. When they come into the Reynolds Center on Tuesday, they’ll get a packet with their ‘career,’ then they’ll get their salary. Then, they’ll go around to all these booths, and they are basically an adult. They pay their mortgage, choose a car they want and pay that car payment, pay taxes — all those things they don’t know anything about and don’t get to find out until they ‘experience’ it. At the end of ‘the month,’ they see how much money they have left — or see what they don’t have left over. Then, (Kiamichi Tech Career Specialist Kris Williams) will wrap it all up with some good important information. We think it’s going to be a pretty fantastic event.”
For additional information or to ask about being a volunteer for Tuesday’s event, call Williams at (918) 647-4525 or e-mail her at kwilliams@ktc.edu.