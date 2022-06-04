breaking
Kiamichi Tech superintendent selected as OASA District 20 Superintendent of the Year
WILBURTON — Kiamichi Tech Superintendent Shelley Free was selected as the 2022 Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA) District 20 Superintendent of the Year.
Free will be recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration (CCOSA) Summer League Conference next week.
OASA annually recognizes outstanding administrators who demonstrate successful experience in top-level educational administration, have a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education, can inspire and motivate people and give support and recognition for the contributions of others, have a record with evidences continued professional and personal growth through appropriate training and experiences including skills in human relations and the stamina to cope with pressures of the job, have the ability to speak for education on all levels with special emphasis on the district level and have made contributions to educational administration.
As Kiamichi Tech superintendent and chief executive officer, Free provides leadership and motivation that inspires 260 co-workers to prepare people for success by providing quality education and services to high schools students in 88 comprehensive schools, as well as adults, businesses and industries.
"Ms. Free promotes a vision of educational excellence among staff, students and stakeholders," Kiamichi Tech Board of Education President Ernie Taylor said. "She is respected by her peers and educators across the state and her leadership has been transformative across the Kiamichi Tech district. On behalf of the (Kiamichi Tech) Board of Education, we are honored to serve alongside such a dedicated educator and leader."
Free has been an educator for more than 36 years, working at the elementary, middle and high school levels as well as adult levels of education. She began her career in 1985 as a business teacher and coach for Talihina Public Schools. In 1997, she became the Kiamichi Technology Centers-Talihina Campus business and information technology instructor, then later served as campus director. In 2008, she began serving the role of Kiamichi Tech Deputy Superintendent, then being selected as the first female and the fifth overall superintendent of Kiamichi Tech by the board.
