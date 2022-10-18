breaking
Kiamichi Tech's Police Officer Training Academy conducting tactical emergency combat care training Wednesday, Thursday
As part of its Police Officer Training Academy, Kiamichi Tech will be conducting Tactical Emergency Combat Care Training Wednesday and Thursday at the Poteau Fire Training Center.
There will be a simulated emergency situation, increased police and LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) presence and a life-flight helicopter as part of this training on those days.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Kiamichi Tech's Police Officer Training Academy conducting tactical emergency combat care training Wednesday, Thursday
- Five for Poteau on All-District 4A-8: Hackler makes Rookie of Year, Dill is Coach of Year
- Area football district standings through Week 7 with notes on scenarios
- Finley Community Center to host Fall Festival October 29th
- Jefferson throws five TDs, leads Arkansas to win over BYU
- Gabriel helps OU top No. 19 Kansas as Sooners end skid at three games
- TCU overcomes pair of two-TD deficits to beat OSU in 2OT
- OSDH reports 52 COVID cases, 96 deaths in LeFlore County
Popular Content
Articles
- Poteau's Goff, Wooten, Marcaurelle discuss matchup at Broken Bow for district lead
- Sample Ballots Available for the November 8, 2022 General Election
- Sports Maven: Whitesboro's Grogan leads area in strike rate, BV's Grey leads in strikeouts per inning
- Panama beats Pocola for fifth straight win; Pirates' district streak ends; More Week 7 football
- Taste of LeFlore County to feature Kiamichi Tech chef
- Tuesday morning meeting at Victor Landing address concerns about Wister WMA road closings
- Pocola's Parker wins District 2A-6 Player of Year, Howe's Kadynce Delt gets Pitcher of Year; full list for Pocola, Howe, Panama
- Five for Poteau on All-District 4A-8: Hackler makes Rookie of Year, Dill is Coach of Year
- 2022 Fast-pitch softball final season records for area teams
- Poteau interim superintendent shares concerns, statistics with school board
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.