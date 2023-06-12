The Poteau Kiwanis Club called off its Learn-to-Swim sessions for Tuesday, June 13. The Learn-to-Swim program will resume Thursday, June 15. Sessions will be from 9-10 a.m. and 10-11 a.m. at the city pool near Twyman Park. Learn-to-Swim continues through June 29.
Kiwanis Club Learn-to-swim canceled for June 13, will resume June 15
By Tom Firme Sports Editor
