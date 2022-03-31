Tune into 92.5 FM or 1280 AM from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to bid on your favorite items in support of Heavener Drama Academy and the restoration project for the Heavener Lamplight Theater. Both of these projects are sponsored by the City of Heavener as charity organizations.
Donations for items to auction shall be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday. All items and cash donations shall be advertised during the 2½-hour auction.
Some of the items are a Browning knife, socket set, haircut, chili’s gift bag, pizza and lots more.
During the radio action, 10 charts of various items shall come up for bid every 15 minutes. Call in on the following phone numbers to place your bid and support the projects — (918) 413-0515 or (918) 385-2821. On Monday, you may pick up your winning bid certificates at Heavener Shelter Insurance.
For more information call (918) 653-2187.