POCOLA — The 2021 Lara’s Lights walk-thru Christmas light display is currently open.

Those wishing to see the lights will need to make appointments by either calling (918) 721-9451 or go to the Lara’s Lights Facebook page.

There are some key things for those wishing to see the lights to keep in mind:

• Please arrived at your scheduled time and come to the front door.

• Bundle up.

• Choose a night when the wind isn’t blowing very hard.

• If its been raining, rain boots are a good idea.

• Please check the Lara Light’s Facebook page before coming to make sure the tour is still available (in the event of an emergency tours rescheduled and announced on the page).

* Tours are free but we do ask for non-perishable food items to be donated to a local food bank.

