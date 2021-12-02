POCOLA — The 2021 Lara’s Lights walk-thru Christmas light display is currently open.
Those wishing to see the lights will need to make appointments by either calling (918) 721-9451 or go to the Lara’s Lights Facebook page.
There are some key things for those wishing to see the lights to keep in mind:
• Please arrived at your scheduled time and come to the front door.
• Bundle up.
• Choose a night when the wind isn’t blowing very hard.
• If its been raining, rain boots are a good idea.
• Please check the Lara Light’s Facebook page before coming to make sure the tour is still available (in the event of an emergency tours rescheduled and announced on the page).
* Tours are free but we do ask for non-perishable food items to be donated to a local food bank.