popular
Last week, this week a busy one for me
- By Jim Grego Oklahoma District 17 State Representative
-
-
- Comments
Connecting dots is one of the roles I serve as a legislator, and last week was one of those moments.
I was invited to McAlester Regional Hospital for a check presentation from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development for a check presentation, but what I didn’t know was that this check would be presented by Kenneth Corn, who heads USDA Rural Development for the state of Oklahoma. This presented an opportunity to visit with him about financing opportunities for Latimer County Hospital. We had a very good impromptu meeting and will meet again in the near future.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Last week, this week a busy one for me
- Fireman do it, so why not church-going men?
- Dedication ceremonies thank local veterans
- Sports Maven: Oglesby, Scott start season strong;
- 2022 Lights on the Island will be turned on Friday night
- Pocola Public Schools going virtual to end week
- Buffalo Valley splits with Kinta on road
- Election results now certified
Popular Content
Articles
- Wister's Ollar signs with Southwest Christian University for track and field
- Previewing Howe girls basketball for 2022-23
- 6 year old boy killed in Murder/Shooting/Suicide in Choctaw County
- Grey signs with Murray State College with championship aspirations
- Retiring D.A. looks back on successful 16 years
- Football playoffs Round 2 previews: Poteau-Clinton, Keota-Weleetka
- Murder charges filed on suspect in last week's shooting near Shady Point
- Pocola's Lairamore signs with CASC for softball
- PHS student injured in Wednesday morning accident on campus (UPDATE)
- How LeFlore County Voted in General Election
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.