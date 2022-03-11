The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) had a very good report Thursday for LeFlore County.
The OSDH update, which will now come on a weekly basis every Thursday, shows LeFlore County only had 11 active COVID cases — six in Talihina and five in Poteau.
The death total either directly or indirectly from COVID is still at 91. Poteau leads the way at 31 deaths, followed by Talihina with 23, Heavener with 12, Pocola with eight, Panama and Spiro with six each and Bokoshe with five.
As for the state, Oklahoma recorded 955 new COVID cases from Feb. 27 to last Saturday. As of Thursday, the state has 2,335 total active COVID cases and a grand total of 1,026,650 COVID cases since the pandemic started in March 2020. As of Thursday, there have been 15,053 total deaths stemming directly or indirectly from COVID.

