breaking
Latest OSDH update shows 13 active COVID cases in county with 114 deaths reported
- By David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
Thursday morning's weekly Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) update had both good and not-so-good news.
The good news is that as of last Saturday, LeFlore County shows only 13 active COVID cases, eight in Poteau and five in Talihina.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Latest OSDH update shows 13 active COVID cases in county with 114 deaths reported
- 16th annual Eastern Oklahoma Agriculture Trade Show slated Saturday
- TOPS member reaches goal
- CASC sweeps South Arkansas with a total of 22 runs.
- Pocola celebrates second straight LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament title
- Vikings bounces back to split with Redlands at home
- Poteau Chamber's Trash-Off Week underway; volunteers needed for Saturday
- End of season college basketball stats for LeFlore County athletes
Popular Content
Articles
- Pocola celebrates second straight LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament title
- LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament Day 2: Pocola barrels into championship game
- End of season college basketball stats for LeFlore County athletes
- LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament Day 1: Pocola, Whitesboro advance to WBF
- Fort Smith's Phantom Project will benefit Poteau
- 2023 LeFlore County Junior High Baseball Tournament
- Poteau School Board tables district meal charge policy change; new member sworn in
- Poteau mayor, council member, street commissioner voted back into office; Yochum wins school board seat; Wister Board of Trustees getting three new members
- LeFlore County Baseball Tournament: Wister wins third straight championship
- Pocola gets top seed for LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.