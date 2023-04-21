breaking
Latest OSDH update shows no active COVID cases in county with 114 deaths reported
- By David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
LeFlore County got some of the best news in the latest Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) update that came Thursday morning.
In the OSDH update for the week of April 9-15, LeFlore County showed no COVID cases at all.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- National Prescription Drug Takeback Day allows people to help discard expired medication; sites Saturday will be at Poteau Walmart, Choctaw Nation Building in Talihina
- Latest OSDH update shows no active COVID cases in county with 114 deaths reported
- Lady Rams receive Academic Achievement Award
- McNair Scholars announced at Southeastern
- Rattan Rams receive Distinguished Academic Achievement Award
- Garrett throws one-hitter as Pirates get 20th win, Pocola softball gets 30th win, more baseball, softball
- Carroll's home runs not enough to keep Vikings from being swept by NPC
- CASC swept at National Park College, ending six-game winning streak
Popular Content
Articles
- Poteau's Snyder signs with UAFS for cross-country
- Slow-pitch playoffs: nine area teams win district titles with Heavener beating Panama in rubber match
- Talihina man loses life in early Sunday morning accident
- Class A-B baseball playoffs: Cameron, Red Oak, BV win districts
- Old Oklahoma prison gets second chance as new cadet training academy
- End of season college basketball stats for LeFlore County athletes
- Pocola celebrates second straight LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament title
- Arson likely suspected in Sunday morning fire at U-Lock-It (UPDATE WITH CORRECT REWARD AMOUNT)
- Poteau baseball wins on road; Razorbacks win back-and-forth; more area baseball, softball
- 16th annual Eastern Oklahoma Agriculture Trade Show slated Saturday
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.