breaking
Latest OSDH updates shows 134 active COVID cases, 109 deaths in LeFlore County
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
Thursday's Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) update shows an increase in both the number of active COVID cases and deaths either stemming from the virus directly or indirectly.
The OSDH update shows that the number of active COVID cases rose to 134, with Poteau having the most with 39. Pocola has the next highest with 21 active cases, followed by Talihina with 17, Spiro with 16, Heavener with 15, Wister with 10, Bokoshe with six and Cameron and Shady Point with five apiece.
Latest News
- Latest OSDH updates shows 134 active COVID cases, 109 deaths in LeFlore County
- Poteau Voting Precincts
- Special Poteau election Tuesday to decide future means of selecting P.D. Chiefs, Street Commissioners
- Heavener School Board to meet Monday night
- County Assessor Retires After 16 Years
- Poteau Voting Precincts
- Poteau Mayor speaks out about pros, cons of citizens electing or City Council appointing Poteau PD Chief, Street Commissioner; special Poteau election set Tuesday
- Gay retires after 32 years with Antlers FIRE/EMS
Popular Content
Articles
- LeFlore County HS Basketball Tournament: Pocola gets top seeds, Howe girls, Heavener boys get No. 2
- LeFlore County area sports calendar for January 2023
- Parker pushes Pocola to conference win; Wister Wildcats hit 9-3; more area basketball
- City Council approves funding agreement to proceed with multi-use trail
- Poteau Public School hires new superintendent; Teachers of the Year recognized
- 'Oklahoma Keep Our Land Grand' Poster Contest accepting entries
- Thursday basketball tourney openers: Poteau girls get first win of season
- 3 Girls Animal Rescue closes its doors
- Retiring County Commissioners proud of accomplishments
- Congress kills landmark wildlife bill
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.