Thursday's Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) update shows an increase in both the number of active COVID cases and deaths either stemming from the virus directly or indirectly.
The OSDH update shows that the number of active COVID cases rose to 134, with Poteau having the most with 39. Pocola has the next highest with 21 active cases, followed by Talihina with 17, Spiro with 16, Heavener with 15, Wister with 10, Bokoshe with six and Cameron and Shady Point with five apiece.

