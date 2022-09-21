DAN CARTER WITH DONATED BOOKS
LeFlore County Detention Center Administrator Dan Carter stands next to several cases of Mike Lindell’s book “What Are the Odds?” he got donated by the author. The plan is to give a book to each current inmate in hopes of helping them get spiritual salvation.
LeFlore County Administrator Dan Carter attended last week's "Opening the Heavens Conference 2022," which took place Thursday through Sunday in Council Bluffs, Iowa — right across the Missouri River from Omaha, Neb.
"It was a prophetic Bible conference of what all is going on at this time and to build the faith of the Christian community," said Carter, who said Omaha pastoral couple Hank and Brenda Kunneman put on the event.

