When Dan Carter was appointed to become the new LeFlore County Detention Center administrator, there were a lot of things he wanted to see changed.
The first was to let the church into the facility to let God's word help reform the inmates.
"The first item on the agenda was to open the jail back up to the church because you have got to have somebody you can trust and believe in, and someone you can count on to give you direction to change your life," Carter said to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. "It's about changing your opinion about God, yourself and society. That was how I ran the drug court for 20 years. You submit to the Lord, and let Him take over your life. We have jailhouse religion. People go to jail, and they find Christ. Then, you get out of jail, all of the sudden, you've lost Him. So, what I decided we really needed more than anything else was ministry to come back into facility, and we need to bring Christ back into the facility and indoctrinate the people there so that when they leave those walls, they take Christ out into the community. There is no reason on earth that you cannot have such a move of God in a correctional facility that it impacts and changes their lives. In order to do that, you have to bring Him in first. You get people changed, and you let them go out and change society because most times you can't get society to change people in the jail. That's the biggest need."
So, since that has happened, several worship services have taken place.
"The first month I opened it up, we had Pastor Brian Fouts from Victory (Worship Center) near Sunset Corner come," Carter said. "He was the first one to step up and ask,' Could do a service there?' I told him, 'Brother, you can come do a service every day of the week if you want — I'll make it happen.' He came down and did a service. After that, he came back the next day and told me, 'Could I do another one (service)?' I told him, 'Absolutely!' He asked, 'Could I do two (services) this time?' I said, 'Yes, sir!' He is now coming and doing a women's service, then doing a men's service. Last week (Sept. 18-24), I had a man that was saved under Nicky Cruz's ministry, who was saved under David Wilkerson's ministry — which is the reason for the book, 'The Cross and the Switchblade' in the ’70s. This man is now a pastor in Sapulpa, and he called me and asked me if he could come down. He said the prisons (in some areas of the state) aren't open back up after being shut down for COVID. I told him, 'This one is (open)!' He said, 'I know — can I come down?' He came down from Sapulpa to do a service on a Thursday (Sept. 22) afternoon. I was able to get 75 inmates in our recreational room — 25 women and 50 guys. I asked him, 'Can I give you the worst (inmates) I got?' He said, 'Yes, please.' So, I gave him the worst I had in the jail right now. I said, 'God, this is your chance. I want to see what You can do with them.' The minister was able to set up a keyboard, a little PA (public address) system, have a guitar guy and a drum — that was more than I thought we would have. I did see 73 out of the 75 of them actual participate, raising their hands, standing, singing and praying. There was so much appreciation for someone coming in and having a church service. We have people in there asking, 'When do we get to go to church?' 'Is that pastor coming back?' Now, the pastor from Sapulpa asked, 'Can I come back again?' I said, 'Yes, sir!' He has already has set him a date. Brian Fouts asked if he could be there the last Sunday of every month to do two services. I told him, 'Yes, sir!' I'm just now waiting on other pastors to ask if they can come do it. We would appreciate that."
Once letting God in the LCDC took place, then Carter could work on other agenda items, which were aimed at improving the facility.
"We put in a shower system that disinfects everybody," he said. "When we first take them in off the streets, they come in and take their shower with there shower system we just installed to help get rid of the bedbugs and lice, and everything else they may have in open wounds and sores when they come in. We'll put them in new clothes. We ordered some mats that are very hard to tear up. They have a pillow built in. It cost me $10 more than the crummy mats. I've laid on them (new mats), and you can't squash it. So, if I don't squash it, they (inmates) aren't going to be able to. Food, clothes and bedding are the three biggest things they ask for because the food, clothes and bedding are everyday items. We put a decontamination system in the washers — those were $16,000 for a facility like this. We now have two working washers and dryers. We put one in the kitchen so we could clean the utensils and decontaminate them. We put them in our mop buckets. I guarantee you, if you came to the jail right now, you're going to say, 'This don't smell that bad!' It actually smells pretty good because we're cleaning it every night and every day with some chemicals that actually produces a better smell and cleans better."
Carter's next focus went to meals.
"I've got bids out," he said. "The board has received them. We're supposed to vote on them (this month) on a correctional company that produces food for correctional facilities. Right now, we're buying our own food. What if we get someone that is a professional that give us 2,800 calories a month and makes dietary portions for medical and religious purposes. So, they'll produce the food. They'll supply someone to oversee the production of the cooking process. Then, they'll just charge us for the amount we use. It's going to cost us no more than $20,000 a year to have someone be liable, so that takes liability off the jail and the county. So, we're going to have actual real meals. That's a win situation."
One problem being faced by Carter and the LCDC staff is dealing with drugs getting inside the facility. The new administrator believes he has solved that problem.
"You know there are drugs getting into the jail, right? It happens," he said. "Contraband is coming in. There are drugs that come in here all the time. So, I have a plan on that. I learned of a body scanner. It's an x-ray body scanner that takes a picture of your entire inside of your body. Anything you would have in it (your body) and on you, if you go through that scanner, that scanner picks it up. It will show you everything the size of a human hair that is inside your body. That will stop a bunch of stuff from coming into the jail. That is going to be a huge asset, but it has a price tag of $125,000. We'll file for some grants. The board says we can do it. We can also lease it our for seven years."
Carter said LCDC is looking for a nurse to have in house.
"We actually put out applications for a nurse, an R.N. (registered nurse) or an L.P.N. (licensed practical nurse)," he said. "Those are not really cheap."
Next, Carter wanted to take care of his staff.
"The most disgusting thing I noticed about the jail when I took over was the people that runs the jail were the lowest-paid people in the county — $2,100 a month," he said. "I upped it to $2,500 (a month). They're essential. These men and women are necessary to take care of the people we have — and we're asking them to do a lot. Day by day, they're in a more dangerous position than any other county employee."
The next concern truly won't materialize until the end of next year, but Carter believes the issue needs to be attended to now.
"Right now, we have a jail bond," he said. "The jail is getting a quarter of a cent sales tax. There's a jail bond to pay for the jail that is a half a cent. In December 2024, the jail bond is paid for, and that goes away. if we can petition voters to keep that half a cent on there, that would give the jail an extra $180,000 a year to run on. We wouldn't be going in the hole every year."