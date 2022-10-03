DAN CARTER SPEAKS TO KIWANIS CLUB
LeFlore County Detention Center Administrator Dan Carter speaks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.
PDN photo by David Seeley
When Dan Carter was appointed to become the new LeFlore County Detention Center administrator, there were a lot of things he wanted to see changed.
The first was to let the church into the facility to let God's word help reform the inmates.

Tags

Recommended for you