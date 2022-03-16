LCHS
During the March Lunch at the LeFlore County Museum at Hotel Lowrey on Tuesday, the LeFlore County Historical Society showed the plaque received for the Lowrey Building being named on the National Register of Historic Places. Sharing in the moment are, from left, Richard Johnson, Michelle Morgan, Geraldine Duncan, LeFlore County Historical Society Director David Deaton, Bonnie Prigmore, Pam Mullins and Susan Jenson.
PDN photo by Tom Firme
The LeFlore County Historical Society commemorated the acceptance of the Lowrey Hotel building in the National Registry of Historical Places (NRHP) with a special plaque presentation Tuesday during the monthly Lunch at the Musuem.
While the United States Department of the Interior (DOI) accepted the building into the NRHP in October, LeFlore County Historical Society President David Deaton said the LCHS wanted to wait until the building's 100th birthday to mark the recognition.
“We hope this helps promote the museum and the downtown area and helps people see a part of history they forgot about,” Deaton said.
Under the leadership of former director Bonnie Prigmore, the LCHS obtained $1,000 in grant funding through the Oklahoma State Historical Preservation Office and Bob Lowrey to pay Dianne Everett to help compose the NRHP submission. The request to the U.S. DOI was made in August 2019. In May 2020, the application was submitted, 17 months before it was accepted.
LeFlore County has 25 sites listed in the NRHP.
Deaton said the LeFlore County Museum has about 100 visitors per month and that he hopes its entry into the NRHP gets more people to see the museum.
The LeFlore County Historical Society, which has 12 board members and four staff members, is a 501 (c) 3 organization started in 2008 that is committed to restoring the LeFlore County Museum and acquiring cataloguing, preserving and displaying artifacts related to the history of LeFlore County.

