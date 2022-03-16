breaking
LCHS commemorates Lowrey Building entry in National Registry of Historic Places
- Tom Firme
-
-
- Comments
The LeFlore County Historical Society commemorated the acceptance of the Lowrey Hotel building in the National Registry of Historical Places (NRHP) with a special plaque presentation Tuesday during the monthly Lunch at the Musuem.
While the United States Department of the Interior (DOI) accepted the building into the NRHP in October, LeFlore County Historical Society President David Deaton said the LCHS wanted to wait until the building's 100th birthday to mark the recognition.
“We hope this helps promote the museum and the downtown area and helps people see a part of history they forgot about,” Deaton said.
Under the leadership of former director Bonnie Prigmore, the LCHS obtained $1,000 in grant funding through the Oklahoma State Historical Preservation Office and Bob Lowrey to pay Dianne Everett to help compose the NRHP submission. The request to the U.S. DOI was made in August 2019. In May 2020, the application was submitted, 17 months before it was accepted.
LeFlore County has 25 sites listed in the NRHP.
Deaton said the LeFlore County Museum has about 100 visitors per month and that he hopes its entry into the NRHP gets more people to see the museum.
The LeFlore County Historical Society, which has 12 board members and four staff members, is a 501 (c) 3 organization started in 2008 that is committed to restoring the LeFlore County Museum and acquiring cataloguing, preserving and displaying artifacts related to the history of LeFlore County.
Latest News
- New this week: ‘Deep Water,’ Charli XCX and ‘WeCrashed’
- 2021-22 Area basketball season records
- LCHS commemorates Lowrey Building entry in National Registry of Historic Places
- County Commissioners approve $200,000 lease purchase for Sheriff's Department vehicles
- You've Been Flocked!
- Haddox Completes FINRA Series Exams
- Dr. Ellis Celebrated
- Shaw turns 101
Popular Content
Articles
- Pocola holds on defensively to beat Howe for forst state title since 2008
- Looking at Pocola, Howe girls' state basketball semifinal matchups
- LeFlore County tournament final rematch: Howe, Pocola girls to meet in state final
- Myers strikes out five as Vikings win Game 1 vs. Redlands
- Howe girls, Pocola teams stamp tickets to state tourney, more basketball playoffs
- Poteau City Council to remember president, who passed Tuesday
- LeFlore County fugitive caught in McAlester
- District Attorney announces his retirement
- Choctaw Nation anxious to participate in FAA's Emerging Aviation Program
- Poteau City Council addresses property issues at Monday night's meeting; former council president remembered to begin evening
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.