The LeFlore County Historical Society (LCHS) is pleased to announce its Fantasy Forest Christmas Tree Decorating Contest is underway.
This year there are 10 trees in the judging. Last year, there were seven trees for judging.
Come to the museum and view each tree for judging, and then cast your vote for your favorite. The cost is $1 per vote. Voting will end Christmas Eve.
The winning tree will be announced on the LCHS Lowrey Facebook page on Christmas Day.
Besides Christmas trees that are being judged. There also are eight other trees in the museum.
"Fantasy Forest started many years ago, when Lorie Rutledge was director of the museum," said David Deaton, LeFlore County Museum director. "The trees were decorated just like now, except the trees were auctioned off in the early part of December. I wanted the museum and its patrons to be able to enjoy the Christmas season all the way through Christmas. This is now the second year where the trees are voted on and will remain on display through December."
Come by and take your family Christmas photos at the museum.
The LeFlore County Museum is located at 303 Dewey Avenue in downtown Poteau and is open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays or by appointment by calling (918) 647-9330.
