FANTASY FOREST
These are two of the 10 Christmas trees that are part of the LeFlore County Historical Society’s Fantasy Forest, which is on display at the LeFlore County Museum.
Photo by David Deaton/LeFlore County Museum

The LeFlore County Historical Society (LCHS) is pleased to announce its Fantasy Forest Christmas Tree Decorating Contest is underway.

This year there are 10 trees in the judging. Last year, there were seven trees for judging.

