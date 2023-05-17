DAVID DEATON
LeFlore County Museum Director David Deaton speaks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting last Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.
PDN photo by David Seeley
When downtown Poteau did not have a major Independence Day celebration except for the fireworks display that is thanks to the Poteau Fire Department, the LeFlore County Historical Society decided to do something about it.
The LCHS is going to have its “Celebrate America” celebration from 6-9 p.m. July 4 in downtown Poteau leading up to the annual fireworks display.

Tags

Recommended for you