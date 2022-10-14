breaking
LCYS accepting Angel Tree applications until Halloween
The 2022 LeFlore County Youth Services Angel Tree is currently taking applications until Halloween day.
The requirement documents for completing an application are the child must have Social Security cards, a proof of the household income of the child's family, the parent or guardian must have identification when completing the form, a proof of assistance like food stamps, temporary assistance for needy families (TANF), Social Security and child support must be shown, only biological children living in the home or children you can provide proof of custody and IDs and proof of income must match.
