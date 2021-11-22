The LeFlore County Youth Services are once again asking for donations to help make its annual Angel Tree Program a successful one yet again.
“We have been doing the LeFlore County Angel Tree I know for over 30 years,” LCYS Executive Director Terri Krebs said to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. “This year, we have 205 children on the tree. We need to raise $8,200. It takes $40 to adopt one child off the tree.”
Donations would be appreciated by Dec. 1 so everything will be ready to go come shopping time Dec. 6-7.
Donations can be brought by the LCYS office in person at 510 North Broadway, using Grace Street to enter the parking lot, or by mail at LCYS, P.O. Box 711, Poteau, OK 74953 or by going online with use of PayPal to www.lcys.org.