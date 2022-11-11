featured breaking
LCYS needing donations for Angel Tree children
LeFlore County Youth Services (LCYS) is needing individuals, businesses or organizations to come be donors for its annual Angel Tree Program.
"We have been doing the Angel Tree Program for 30-plus years," LCYS Executive Director Terri Krebs told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday at Western Sizzlin. "We have changed it up. People don't do the shopping and give us the gifts anymore. For one, we don't have the place to store it. Two, you always had families taking one child from the same family and getting hundreds of dollars worth of gifts and come back and tell us we need to make up the difference. So, what we've decided is we'll just take up a monetary donation, then we meet those families at Walmart to do the shopping for the children. We work at the registers, so that we make sure the gifts are appropriate for the children."
