KIWANIS CLUB DONATION TO LCYS ANGEL TREE PROGRAM
Poteau Kiwanis Club President David Seeley, left, hands LeFlore County Youth Services Executive Director Terri Krebs a $100 check as a donation to the LCYA Angel Tree Program after the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. LCYS has obtained about $2,200 of its desired goal of $10,350 to help the 207 children on its Angel Tree get their Christmas presents next month. To make donations or for additional information, call LCYS at (918) 647-4196 or e-mail to lcys@yahoo.com.
Photo by Hadlee Robinson/Poteau Kiwanis Club
LeFlore County Youth Services (LCYS) is needing individuals, businesses or organizations to come be donors for its annual Angel Tree Program.
"We have been doing the Angel Tree Program for 30-plus years," LCYS Executive Director Terri Krebs told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday at Western Sizzlin. "We have changed it up. People don't do the shopping and give us the gifts anymore. For one, we don't have the place to store it. Two, you always had families taking one child from the same family and getting hundreds of dollars worth of gifts and come back and tell us we need to make up the difference. So, what we've decided is we'll just take up a monetary donation, then we meet those families at Walmart to do the shopping for the children. We work at the registers, so that we make sure the gifts are appropriate for the children."

