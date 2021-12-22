The LeFlore County 4-H gave out numerous awards at its end-of-year banquet, which took place Dec. 10.
Julianne Waldroop and Lillian Balzanna were given Rookie Awards, while Lucia Waldroop and Jorja Hendrix received Junior Youth Awards.
Seven individuals received Project Awards, Julianne Waldroop for visual arts and outdoor education and recreation, Lucia Waldroop for clothing and electricity, Balzanna for public speaking and food and nutrition, Hendrix for agriculture and food science, Cambri England for sheep and rabbits, Isaiah Frerich for rabbit and poultry and Hannah Reed for public speaking and clothing textiles.
The Aarow Academy 4-H Club received the Outstanding Club Award, Marsha Reed got the Outstanding Volunteer Award and District 5 State Rep. Rick West got presented the “Friend of 4-H” Award.