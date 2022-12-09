"SUNUP," a weekend show that airs on Oklahoma Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) stations, will have this weekend's shows feature agriculture topics from LeFlore County.
Those watching the show will learn about the first-ever Oklahoma Quality Beef Network Sale in far eastern Oklahoma. Brian Freking, Southeast Area Livestock Specialist for the Oklahoma State University Extension Office, and Paul Vining, OQBN coordinator, will talk about launching the program in LeFlore County. Viewers also will hear from a producer who’s new to the program, as well as the owner of the LeFlore County Livestock Auction in Wister.