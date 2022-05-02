Several LeFlore County candidates filed for public office April 13-15.
Three races have multiple candidates.
For the LeFlore County Assessor's office, current County Assessor Gaylon E. Freeman filed along with two other opponents — current LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum and Deanna Morrison.
Three Republicans filed for the District 1 County Commissioner's seat — Carroll Rogers, Vallard Campbell III and Jessie Wilsie. Current District 1 County Commissioner Derwin Gist is not seeking re-election.
Five candidates filed for the District 3 County Commissioner's seat, currently held by Board Chairman Craig Olive. Four of them are Republicans — Bucky Pugh, Jamie Oliver, Kevin Wiles and Roy K. Hall. The fifth candidate is Democrat Aaron Queen.
County Treasurer April Caughern, soon-to-be District Attorney Kevin Merritt and Oklahoma District 3 State Rep. Rick West did not draw any opposition, so they automatically will win re-election.
Merritt will replace District Attorney Jeff Smith, who will retire at the end of his current term.
The primary and special election day will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 28. The run-off primary election will be July 29 with the general election taking place Nov. 8.
