APRIL CAUGHERN
LeFlore County Treasurer April Caughern speaks to the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center. Caughern does not have an opponent for this year’s election, so she automatically will win re-election.
PDN photo by David Seeley
Several LeFlore County candidates filed for public office April 13-15.
Three races have multiple candidates.
For the LeFlore County Assessor's office, current County Assessor Gaylon E. Freeman filed along with two other opponents — current LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum and Deanna Morrison.
Three Republicans filed for the District 1 County Commissioner's seat — Carroll Rogers, Vallard Campbell III and Jessie Wilsie. Current District 1 County Commissioner Derwin Gist is not seeking re-election.
Five candidates filed for the District 3 County Commissioner's seat, currently held by Board Chairman Craig Olive. Four of them are Republicans — Bucky Pugh, Jamie Oliver, Kevin Wiles and Roy K. Hall. The fifth candidate is Democrat Aaron Queen.
County Treasurer April Caughern, soon-to-be District Attorney Kevin Merritt and Oklahoma District 3 State Rep. Rick West did not draw any opposition, so they automatically will win re-election.
Merritt will replace District Attorney Jeff Smith, who will retire at the end of his current term.
The primary and special election day will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 28. The run-off primary election will be July 29 with the general election taking place Nov. 8.

Tags

Recommended for you