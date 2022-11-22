breaking
LeFlore County Detention Center inmate found deceased Saturday
A LeFlore County Detention Center inmate, Gregory H.C. Baxter, was found deceased in his cell Saturday.
"Basically what we were informed, the Sheriff's Department received a call of an individual who was deceased in the LeFlore County Detention Center," LeFlore County Sheriff's Department Investigator Paul Moss said. "Deputies responded. All that we can disclose at this point is we are investigating that there was no foul play. If there was, then it will be investigated much properly. We do have an open investigation going on."
