LeFlore County Development Coalition gearing up for big October event
- David Seeley
LeFlore County Development Coalition (LCDC) Chairman and Poteau Rotary Club member Ted Sheets told his fellow Rotarians during their July 6 meeting at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center that LCDC is getting ready to be a host for a big October event.
"I don't know if we've ever hosted an Oklahoma Southeast event here in Poteau or LeFlore County," Sheets said. "Oklahoma Southeast is an organization in which there is like 20 counties in the southeast part of the state. It ranges all the way up to Shawnee. Their signature events are the Lt. Gov. (Matt Pinnell) Turkey Hunt in Hugo, then in June they have a striper event around Lake Texoma. Basically what they do is they bring in site consultants that have clients who are looking for specific things, demographics, workforce, schools and hospitals — a lot of things play into that. There's around 10 to 12 site consultants that usually come who are the players in the deal. The rest of the communities send people to come and talk to them. We talked to Oklahoma Southeast in March, and we've got an event scheduled Oct. 5-7. They're advertising it as a Poteau hog hunt. We'll try to take 10 to 12 of the site consultants hog hunting at the Bow Tie (Hunting) Ranch near Cameron. We'll have a Wednesday evening catered dinner for about 175 people at the old Montana Mikes. We'll have the site consultants introduce themselves just to give everyone a chance to know who is who in the room — who are the site consultants and who are just there to visit with them so we can identify them early on. Thursday morning, they can do the hog hunt, or Wolf Ridge Country Club will be open for golf. Long Lake Resort will be open as well. Mark Goines and Jody Ray Adams will take people out fishing on Long Lake. Thursday night at Long Lake Resort, we're going to have Justin Jackson fix chuck wagon meals out there with the consultants for another chance to visit with them and promote our community. It will wrap up Friday morning with a breakfast and a round-table discussion."
LeFlore County Development Coalition gearing up for big October event
