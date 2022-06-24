breaking
LeFlore County Election Board lists election day reminders, tips — and more
The LeFlore County Election Board released some reminders and tips that will prove helpful come Tuesday's election, in which the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voting tips are:
• Mark your ballot using the example posted at polling places and inside ballot booths. If mistakes are made, do not try to correct them, but instead take such ballots to the precinct officials, who will destroy those and give out new ballots.
• Voters do not need to make a selection for each issue on the ballot in order for those ballots to be counted. The voting devices will cast votes only for those issues which you have marked.
• Ballots can be read by the voting devices regardless how you insert the ballot into the system. If the system detects too many markings for a single office or question, an error report will be printed, and the ballot will be returned to the voter for a new ballot to be issued.
• For those who need assistance oct would like to sue the audio-assisted ballot system, let a precinct official know, and such an individual does not have to show proof of a disability to use the audio-assisted ballot system.
• Voters need to be sure to bring a form of identification, like a driver's license or a passport. Voters also can use the voter ID card mailed to them when they registered to vote. If voters forget their IDs and their names aren't found in the precinct registry, those voters can still vote by signing an affidavit.
Voters can request emergency ballots for Tuesday's election.
If any registered voter becomes physically incapacitated after 5 p.m. June 13 and cannot physically make it to the voting precincts, they can still cast ballots.
State law permits voters who become emergency incapacitated after 5 p.m. June 13 to vote under special provisions. If any voter, or voter anyone knows, becomes physically incapacitated after 5 p.m. June 13, they need to call the LeFlore County Election Board at (918) 647-3701 or e-mail to leflorecounty@elections.ok.gov.
