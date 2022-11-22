featured breaking
LeFlore County EMS attendants take top spot
Ciera Crank and Mollie McGee, who work for LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) out of the Talihina station, attended the EMS World Expo Conference, which took place Oct. 12-14 in Orlando, Fla., and competed in the clinical challenge.
The Clinical Challenge is a clinical competition where teams of two will respond to challenging scenarios that test clinical knowledge, critical thinking skills, teamwork, communication, and situational awareness.
