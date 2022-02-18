STEPHEN NEWMAN

A LeFlore County fugitive was caught Thursday night by the McAlester Police Department without incident.
Stephen Michael Newman, 35, was wanted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) after failing to appear for court multiple times.
According to the OSBI press release Thursday afternoon, Newman was arrested in November 2020 for one count of procuring obscene material, which is a felony.
The OSBI's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that Newman was having online chats with a minor child in Idaho.
Idaho law enforcement secured a search warrant and determined the IP address associated with the tip was from an address in Poteau.
During the investigation, agents discovered that Newman had been requesting sexually explicit photographs and videos from the girl in Idaho.
A search warrant was secured for Newman's electronic devices. On those devices, agents found more than 50 items of evidence including photos and videos of child pornography and child sexual abuse.
After his arrest in November 2020, Newman bonded out of jail and has not returned to court for any appearances.

