The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported Wednesday morning that LeFlore County had 837 active COVID cases with 82 deaths that have been caused by the virus.
Poteau has the most active cases in LeFlore County with 243, followed by Heavener with 104, Spiro with 91, Pocola with 78, Wister with 61, Bokoshe and Shady Point with 45 each, Talihina with 43, Howe with 39, Cameron with 32, Arkoma with 31, Panama with 15 and Hodgen with 10.
Poteau also has the most deaths recorded that have been related to the virus with 29, followed by Talihina with 23, Heavener with 13, Pocola with seven, Bokoshe and Spiro each with five.
Statewide, OSDH reported 10,001 new COVID cases, bringing the state total to 852,997. Oklahoma has 112,540 active cases, with 12,927 deaths.