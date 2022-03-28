breaking
LeFlore County Historical Society among organizations to get grant
The LeFlore County Historical Society is one of 42 organizations across the state that received an Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant. All total, the 42 organizations will share more than $554,000 in grant funds, with projects ranging from collections care and strategic planning to exhibit development and educational programming.
Applications were submitted in November 2021 and, following a review by both an Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) staff committee and a subcommittee of the OHS Board of Directors, the LeFlore County Historical Society was among 42 organizations approved for funding by the OHS Board of Directors at the January quarterly board meeting.
The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program is a grants-in-aid program offered by the Oklahoma Historical Society with a goal of encouraging the collection, preservation and sharing of Oklahoma history at the grassroots level in all parts of the state. Open to tribal and municipal governments and not-for-profit historical organizations located in Oklahoma and registered with the Oklahoma secretary of state, this grants program offers funding ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 for projects focused on collections, exhibits and programming. Applications for this annual program open in the fall and award announcements are made in January.
For more information visit www.okhistory.org/grants.
