breaking
LeFlore County Historical Society presenting Smithsonian poster exhibition
Nearly 90 percent of flowering plants rely on approximately 200,000 species of animal pollinators for fertilization. Smithsonian Gardens and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service will present “Pollination Investigation,” a poster exhibition that explores the who, what, when, where, why and how of pollination by interpreting the unique relationship between pollinators and flowers. The posters will be on view at the LeFlore County Museum, 202 Dewey Avenue, starting today.
“Pollination Investigation” showcases how pollinators are vital for a strong ecosystem as most plants need their help to fertilize flowers and reproduce. The exhibition features seven “pollinator profiles” for bees, beetles, butterflies, hummingbirds, flies, moths and wind (along with special references to bats and water). Using a field-journal theme, each profile describes the pollinators’ favorite flowers based on floral characteristics encouraging exploration into flower shape, color, scent and more.
“Pollination Investigation” is distributed at no cost to schools, libraries, museums and community organizations. It was created by Smithsonian Gardens in collaboration with the National Museum of Natural History and made available by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. It is funded in part by the Smithsonian Women's Committee.
About Smithsonian Gardens
Since its inception in 1972, Smithsonian Gardens has extended the Smithsonian’s museum experience in a public garden setting, inspiring visitors with exceptional displays and educating them about horticulture, plants, the natural and build environments and artistic design. Its research and educational programs promote the ongoing development of collections of living plants, garden documentation and horticultural artifacts. Smithsonian Gardens is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.
About the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES)
SITES has been sharing the wealth of Smithsonian collections and research programs with millions of people outside Washington for more than 65 years. SITES connects Americans to its shared cultural heritage through a wide range of exhibitions about art, science and history, which are shown wherever people live, work and play.
For exhibition description and tour schedules, visit www.sites.si.edu.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Local legislator gives Kiwanians Capitol Hill update
- Longtime County Court Clerk resigning June 30; Hall will become secretary bailiff for Judge Sullivan
- Famed actor enjoyed his induction into National Cowboy Hall of Fame with late father, Reynolds
- Presentation about how Choctaws shaped Oklahoma taking place Tuesday night
- LeFlore County Historical Society presenting Smithsonian poster exhibition
- OK Free Wheels making Tuesday stop in Poteau; Wednesday's breakfast open to the public from 7-9 a.m. at LeFlore County Museum
- Watson resident injured in Sunday morning accident
- Unidentified male loses life in early Saturday accident near Clayton
Popular Content
Articles
- Wister teen loses life in early Friday morning accident
- Wister female, two children lose lives in single-vehicle accident Wednesday night
- Unidentified male loses life in early Saturday accident near Clayton
- Family of man killed by Pushmataha County deputies files civil rights lawsuit
- Poteau School Board hires new staff — including new boys basketball coach
- Free Fishing Days are Around the Corner, June 4-5
- Watson resident injured in Sunday morning accident
- Six area softball players named OSPCA All-State
- Tuck makes NJCAA DII All-American
- New Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County CEO wants to take organization to new heights
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.