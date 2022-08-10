featured breaking
LeFlore County Hospital Authority, City of Heavener receive USDA Rural Development grants at Chamber's Lunch and Learn
Both the LeFlore County Hospital Authority (LCHA) and the City of Heavener were the recipients of a United States Department of Agriculture grans that were handed out by USDA Rural Development Director Kenneth Corn during Wednesday afternoon's Poteau Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn that took place at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
LCHA received an Emergency Rural Healthcare Grant worth $307,800, which was accepted by Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Bob Carter.
