LeFlore County June 28 Primary Election Results
How LeFlore County Voted
LeFlore County Assessor
Deana Morrison (R)-x 1,719
Dennis Yochum (R)-x 1,425
Gaylon E. Freeman (R) (incumnent)663
LeFlore County District 1 County Commissioner
Vallard Campbell III (R)-x 532
Jessie Wilsie (R)-x 313
Carroll Rogers (R) 240
LeFlore County District 3 County Commissioner
Jamie Oliver (R)-x 489
Bucky Pugh (R)-x 435
Kevin Wiles (R) 298
Roy K. Hall Sr. (R)46
OG&E Proposition for Bokoshe
Yes 38
No 2
Oklahoma House of Representatives District 1
Eddy Dempsey (R) (incumbent)-y 441
David Chapman (R) 218
Oklahoma House of Representatives District 15
Randy Randleman (R) (incumbent)-y 76
Angie Brinlee (R) 41
Oklahoma Governor
Republican
Kevin Stitt (incumbent)-y 2,227
Mark Sherwood 881
Joel Kintsel 653
Moira McCabe 114
Democrat
Joy Hofmeister-y 685
Connie Johnson 600
Oklahoma Attorney General
Gentner F. Drummond (R)-y 2,216
John M. O’Connor (R) (incumbent) 1,567
Corporation Commissioner
Kim David (R)-x 999
Justin Hornback (R) 983
Todd Thomsen (R)-x 944
Harold D. Spradling (R) 641
Oklahoma State Auditor/Inspector
Cindy Byrd (R)-y 2,085
Steven W. McQuillen (R) 1,668
Oklahoma State Treasurer
Todd Russ (R)-x 1,764
Clark Jolley (R)-x 936
David B. Hooten (R) 897
Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Ryan Walters (R)-x 1,540
John Cox (R) 1,220
April Grace (R)-x 777
William E. Crozier (R) 166
Oklahoma Labor Commissioner
Sean Roberts (R)-x 1,844
Leslie Kathryn Osborn (R)-x 1,091
Keith Swinton (R) 633
United States Senators Seat No. 1
Republican
James Lankford (incumbent)-y 2,460
Jackson Lahmeyer 1,067
Joan Farr 291
Democrat
Dennis Baker 271
Jason Bollinger-x 250
Jo Glenn 241
Madison Horn-x 234
Brandon Wade 194
Arya Azma 71
Seat No. 2 (Currently Held by Jim Inhofe)
Markwayne Mullin (R)-x 2,387
Nathan Dahm (R) 511
Scott Pruitt (R) 203
T.W. Shannon (R)-x 202
Luke Holland (R) 141
Jessica Jean Garrison (R) 94
Randy J. Grellner (R) 66
Laura Moreno (R) 61
Alex Gray (R) 40
Michael Coibion (R) 40
Adam Holley (R) 40
John F. Tompkins (R) 35
Paul Royse (R) 16
United States House of Representatives District 2
Josh Brecheen (R)-x 782
John Bennett (R) 667
Johnny Teehee (R) 437
Guy Barker (R) 313
David Derby (R) 272
Avery Frix (R)-x 223
Chris Schiller (R) 219
Dustin Roberts (R) 199
Wes Nofire (R) 183
Pamela Gordon (R) 169
Marty Quinn (R) 128
Rhonda Hopkins (R) 92
Clint Johnson (R) 74
Erick P. Wyatt (R) 44
x — Will be in Aug. 23 run-off election.
y — Winner of statewide election.
