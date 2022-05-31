featured
LeFlore County Museum at Hotel Lowery building celebrating its centennial this year
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
The LeFlore County Museum at Hotel Lowrey is celebrating its centennial this year. Museum director David Deaton wants every one to realize it's more like the building itself.
"We are 100 years old, or the building is," Deaton said to members of the Poteau Rotary Club at the local civic organization's weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center. "The building was built in 1922 by W.W. Lowrey, and 10 years after it was built as the immigration office, it became the hotel — the Hotel Lowrey. It stayed the Hotel Lowrey until 1968."
The main 100-year birthday celebration of the building will take place with the LeFlore County Historical Society/LeFlore County Museum's Greater Taste of LeFlore County in October.
"On Oct. 11, we'll have our annual (Greater) Taste of LeFlore County," Deaton said. "I plan on having our (100-year) celebration at that time. We'll dress in period costumes. We're listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. We hope to have the plaque on the outside of the building unveiled at time as well. We'll have some 1922 style music going on."
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- LeFlore County Museum at Hotel Lowery building celebrating its centennial this year
- Wister Kindergarten Students' 'What They Want to Be When They Grow Up"
- Howe Kindergarten Classes' 'What They Want to Be When They Grow Up'
- Monroe Kindergarten Students' 'What They Want to Be When They Grow Up'
- Howe 8th-Grade Graduates' Biographies
- OSDH reports 10 active COVID cases in LeFlore County; 97 deaths recorded
- Review: A fun summer mystery with the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ crew
- Memorial Day Benefit Wagon Train set for 2022 ride this weekend
Popular Content
Articles
- Wister female, two children lose lives in single-vehicle accident Wednesday night
- Choctaw Development Fund Awards More Than $23,000 to Town of Antlers
- Memorial Day Benefit Wagon Train set for 2022 ride this weekend
- Poteau School Board hires new staff — including new boys basketball coach
- Upcoming sports camps in Howe, Pocola: available to students of any school
- Six area softball players named OSPCA All-State
- Back to Poteau: Sockey to coach Pirates boys basketball
- The pain and the healing of the wounded
- Atoka anxious for rodeo’s return
- Red Oak wins seventh spring ball state title in seesaw victory
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.