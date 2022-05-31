DAVID DEATON

LeFlore County Museum Director David Deaton speaks to members of the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.

The LeFlore County Museum at Hotel Lowrey is celebrating its centennial this year. Museum director David Deaton wants every one to realize it's more like the building itself.
"We are 100 years old, or the building is," Deaton said to members of the Poteau Rotary Club at the local civic organization's weekly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center. "The building was built in 1922 by W.W. Lowrey, and 10 years after it was built as the immigration office, it became the hotel — the Hotel Lowrey. It stayed the Hotel Lowrey until 1968."
The main 100-year birthday celebration of the building will take place with the LeFlore County Historical Society/LeFlore County Museum's Greater Taste of LeFlore County in October.
"On Oct. 11, we'll have our annual (Greater) Taste of LeFlore County," Deaton said. "I plan on having our (100-year) celebration at that time. We'll dress in period costumes. We're listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. We hope to have the plaque on the outside of the building unveiled at time as well. We'll have some 1922 style music going on."

