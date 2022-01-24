The LeFlore County Museum at Hotel Lowrey presents “City of Hope: Resurrection city and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign. The poster exhibition from the Smithsonian honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s final and most ambitious vision that each United States citizen have equal access to economic opportunities and the American dream. It examines the Poor People’s Campaign — a grassroots multiracial movement that drew thousands of people to Washington, D.C. For 43 days between May and June 1968, demonstrators demanded social reforms while living side-by-side on the National Mall in a tent city known as “Resurrection City.”
Along with the City of Hope Exhibit, will be the Dr. John Montgomery Exhibit, a Poteau Veterinarian.
The exhibit will be on display through the month of February at LeFlore County Museum at Hotel Lowrey, located at 303 Dewey Avenue with the entrance on the west side of the building on Witte Avenue in Poteau.
For additional information or to schedule tours, please call LeFlore County Museum Director David Deaton at (918) 647-9330. Admission is free.