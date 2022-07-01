The LeFlore County Museum will be open the evening of Monday for Independence Day.
LeFlore County Historical Society (LCHS) Executive Director David Deaton invites the community to come visit the museum and cool off after you find the perfect viewing spot for the City of Poteau’s Fourth of July Fireworks display.
“We plan to open the museum from 7-9 p.m. so people can find a parking spot and then walk up to the museum and cool down while they wait for the fireworks to begin. During this 100-year anniversary of the opening of the Lowrey Building, which houses the museum, we want to invite everyone to come see what we have to offer about the history of our area. We will have the quilt on display and will be taking donations for the drawing, which will be held in October.”
Deaton also said, “Many local people have never been to the Museum. Even if you don’t consider yourself a “museum goer” or aren’t interested in history, come see us on the Fourth and enjoy some refreshments while you are waiting for the fireworks.”

Tags

Recommended for you