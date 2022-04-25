featured
LeFlore County native embracing role as OSDH Interim Commissioner
LeFlore County native Keith Reed has embraced his duties as Oklahoma State Department of Health interim commissioner since he began this role Oct. 22.
"Initially, I was honored to be asked to take on the role, even in a temporary capacity," Reed said. "That quickly gave way to the weight of responsibility I would inherent in such a role, especially in the midst of a pandemic. I have been a part of this agency for close to 20 years, serving in various positions and have enjoyed every assignment. However, the past two years have exponentially complicated the agency's responsibility and certainly enhanced public scrutiny. Additionally, I was keenly aware the commissioner of health was a favorite target of many pandemic response critics. Considering that, I guess I could sum up my thoughts as 'Wow, what an opportunity ... but mercy, I am in for a challenge.' However, I am passionate about this agency and the role it plays in serving Oklahomans, so I wanted to step in and take it on."
While Reed is proud of his new duties, he also is proud to be a Poteauian — make that somewhat a Poteauian.
"I am proud to be from the area and never miss an opportunity to brag that I graduated from Poteau High School," he said. "I often draw on my upbringing in a smaller Oklahoma community when thinking about the needs of Oklahomans that OSDH has the responsibility for meeting. I just want to clarify that I was born and raised in Monroe, went to elementary school there and went to high school at Poteau, graduating in 1986. My wife, another '86 graduate, is from Shady Point."
