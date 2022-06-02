QUILT
This was the champion quilt from the 2021 LeFlore County Quilt Show. This year’s event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Kiamichi Tech.
Photo by Danette Russell/LeFlore County Oklahoma State University Extension Office
The LeFlore County Quilt Show will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3-4 at the Kiamichi Tech. The public is invited to come view these beautiful quilted creations and attend the free demonstrations.
Admission is free. Lunch is available onsite and is $6. All proceeds go to fund the Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) High School Scholarships, which are presented annually to two county high school seniors.
As part of the activities, instructional demonstrations will be given. The schedule of these demonstrations is as follows:
Friday
10 a.m. — Everything about Plants, Nancy LaVal.
11 a.m. — Charcuterie cups/board, Ann Nelson.
1 p.m. — Jewelry Making, Annette Sirriano.
2 p.m. — Making a Flange Binding, Debbie Christie.
Saturday
10 a.m. — Make Your Own Note Cards, Diana Grindstaff.
11 a.m. — TBA.
1 p.m. — Paper Piecing, Barbara Morris.
2 p.m. — Making a Label for your Quilt, Barbara Morris.
Drawings for door prizes will take place after each class. The drawing for the quilt to be given away will be Saturday afternoon.
For more information, call the LeFlore County Oklahoma State University Extension office at (918) 647-8231.

