LeFlore County Retired Educators to meet Friday morning
The LeFlore County Retired Educators will meet at 11 a.m. Friday at Pizza Hut.
Reggie Wells from Shady Point First Baptist Church will present Christmas music, and Southeast Oklahoma Retired Educators Association Director Brenda Calahan will give those in attendance an organization update.
