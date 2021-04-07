After a stretch of five days where the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website recorded no new COVID-19 cases or deaths in LeFlore County, that streak ended as over a two-day period Tuesday and Wednesday there were 17 new deaths confirmed as a result from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19.
Talihina has had seven deaths, Poteau six deaths, Bokoshe with two and Heavener and Spiro with one apiece.
As for total deaths, the county has now seen 63, Poteau with 20, Talihina with 15, Heavener with 12, Bokoshe and Pocola with three each, Howe, Panama and Wister each with two and Arkoma and Shady Point with one apiece.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 79 active cases, where a week ago 91 had been reported. They are Poteau — 21, Heavener — 9, Pocola — 8, Wister — 8, Spiro — 7, Talihina — 7, Cameron — 5, Bokoshe — 4, Howe — 3, Panama — 3, Arkoma — 2, Shady Point — 2.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.