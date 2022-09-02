breaking
LeFlore County sees active COVID cases rise to 246 with still 95 deaths
While the death total remained the same of individuals whose lives have been claimed directly by COVID or indirectly by the virus, the active cases rose by six in the latest Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
In Thursday's weekly update, the OSDH reported six more active cases than a week ago, making the total number of active cases rise in LeFlore County from 240 last week to 246 this week.
