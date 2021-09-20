According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) website Monday afternoon, LeFlore County has seen no changes in the number of active COVID-19 cases or deaths stemming from the virus.
The OSDH still reports LeFlore County with 306 active COVID-19 cases. Those are: Poteau — 77, Talihina — 54, Spiro — 40, Heavener — 28, Pocola — 22, Wister — 20, Howe — 17, Panama — 14, Bokoshe — 13, Arkoma — 7, Shady Point — 7, Cameron — 6, Fanshawe — 1.
The OSDH’s website still reported 73 deaths in the county with regards to either deaths stemming directly from the COVID-19 virus or complications from the virus. Poteau has 23 deaths, followed by followed by Talihina with 15, Heavener with 13, Bokoshe and Pocola with four each, Spiro with three, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 584,692 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according the last OSDH website update on Wednesday afternoon.